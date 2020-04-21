Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski apparently is thrilled to be on the move.

(That shouldn’t surprise you if you’ve been keeping up with the Gronk roller coaster for the past two years.)

The New England Patriots on Tuesday reportedly traded the 30-year-old tight end along with a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reportedly influenced the deal, which still is pending a physical.

Gronkowski, who last season served as an NFL analyst for FOX, expressed his excitement in a voice message to colleague Jay Glazer.

As only @RobGronkowski can do just got voice message from him with simply and Gronkly said, “I’m baaaaaackkkkkk!” He’s stoked. All moved very quickly @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 21, 2020

Talk about a rough month for Patriots fans.

That said, the Gronkowski trade actually could be a positive for New England.

