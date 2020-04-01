Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is everywhere these days.

The former New England Patriots tight end and WWE star Mojo Rawley will serve as co-grand marshals for Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitation Series race at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Gronkowski, who recently signed a contract with WWE, will give the “start your engines command” hours before hosting the second half of a two-night Wrestlemania event.

All in a day’s work for Gronk.

The NASCAR and WWE worlds collide when Gronk and Mojo give the command to start engines for Sunday’s #ProInvitationalSeries race. pic.twitter.com/uH2ceTpJVM — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 1, 2020

It’s unclear whether Gronkowski and Rawley will appear as themselves, or if their digital doppelgangers will handle the marshaling duties.

Featuring past and present NASCAR stars, the Pro Invitational Series has helped racing fans scratch their collective itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dale Earnhardt Jr., an avid virtual racer, is particularly excited about iRacing’s recent uptick in public exposure.

Sunday’s eNASCAR Food City Showdown is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. The race will feature a different format from the previous two Pro Invitational Series events.

