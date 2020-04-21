Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall have formed quite the bond during the Celtics’ 2019-20 campaign — even after the season was paused indefinitely over COVID-19 concerns.
But even the two teammates can rub each other the wrong way sometimes.
Fall appeared on Instagram Live with Jaylen Brown on Monday, where the two talked about everything from sports to TikTok trends. Fall even managed to sneak in a quick dig at Kanter in the middle of it all.
“I love Enes. He’s my guy, but he’s the most annoying person ever,” Fall said, as transcribed by Boston.com.
Tacko Fall: "I love Enes. He's my guy, but he's the most annoying person ever."
— Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) April 20, 2020
Well, Kanter heard that. So naturally, he fired back.
“Thanks for the love 😅,” Kanter tweeted.
Thanks for the love 😅
“Most annoying teammate ever” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/N2oUzm6Jyk
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 20, 2020
Most annoying person ever? Maybe not. But as much as we love Kanter, he certainly can come on a bit strong at times, to put it mildly.
More Celtics: Jaylen Brown Has Bold Response To Tacko Fall Asking About Celtics’ Banner 18
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images