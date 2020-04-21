Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall have formed quite the bond during the Celtics’ 2019-20 campaign — even after the season was paused indefinitely over COVID-19 concerns.

But even the two teammates can rub each other the wrong way sometimes.

Fall appeared on Instagram Live with Jaylen Brown on Monday, where the two talked about everything from sports to TikTok trends. Fall even managed to sneak in a quick dig at Kanter in the middle of it all.

“I love Enes. He’s my guy, but he’s the most annoying person ever,” Fall said, as transcribed by Boston.com.

Tacko Fall: "I love Enes. He's my guy, but he's the most annoying person ever." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) April 20, 2020

Well, Kanter heard that. So naturally, he fired back.

“Thanks for the love 😅,” Kanter tweeted.

Thanks for the love 😅 “Most annoying teammate ever” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/N2oUzm6Jyk — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 20, 2020

Most annoying person ever? Maybe not. But as much as we love Kanter, he certainly can come on a bit strong at times, to put it mildly.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images