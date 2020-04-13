Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich’s first trip to the NFL playoffs was a short one.

It’s something the young pass-rusher likely wants to forget, but Taylor Lewan couldn’t help but offer a reminder over the weekend.

Winovich on Saturday shared a photo from the New England Patriots’ Week 13 tilt with the Houston Texans, which features the 2019 third-rounder pursuing Deshaun Watson. The picture was accompanied by the following caption:

Let the Wolves come

We will skin them

Make coats of their fur

Sell them and become rich

Let the Wolves come

Enter Lewan, who dropped a link in the post’s comment section. The link leads you to his celebratory Instagram following the Tennessee Titans’ wild-card win over the New England Patriots, which mocked the hype video Tom Brady delivered ahead of the contest.

It’s important to note Winovich and Lewan both are Michigan products, so it probably was just some harmless trolling among friends. Still, the 24-year-old surely must want to put that tough night in Foxboro behind him.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images