The 2020 NFL Draft is just three days away, and it seems at least one general manager is curious to see how the virtual implications play out.

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, for one, believes with virtual drafting putting limits on communication, it could make for one big difference — less trades.

“It will be interesting to see. The mock draft we had (Monday), everything was kind of predetermined, so it made it a little easier than I think it’s going to be,” Elway told ESPN.

“Obviously, the time constraints, being virtual and not having everybody in the same room makes it more difficult, so that may lead to less trades. I still think there is going to be trades, if anything it makes us prepare a little bit harder to have an idea at each position of where we are right now … (to) have an idea what the compensation may be.”

Elway added that he could see teams “sitting more in their spots than they have in the past,” perhaps making it a bit more predictable than others.

Elway added that, despite some reported issues, the league’s dry run of the virtual draft held Monday “went smooth.”

The Draft will begin Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images