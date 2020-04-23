Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Todd McShay announced Thursday he’s recovering from the coronavirus and therefore will not be part of ESPN’s 2020 NFL Draft broadcast.

Here’s the statement McShay shared on Twitter:

Hey everyone

I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year. I’m home recovering from coronavirus.

For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today.

I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.

In the meantime, I’ll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!

McShay, who has been with ESPN since 2006, is well-known for his NFL draft coverage, so this obviously is a major development as the network prepares for the annual event.

This year’s NFL draft, which will be conducted virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off Thursday night with the first round and continues through Saturday.

Mel Kiper Jr., a fellow draft expert at ESPN, passed along his well wishes Thursday.

The 2020 NFL draft just won't be the same without my dear friend and sparring partner Todd Todd Todd @McShay13. Todd really puts in the work and makes us all better. We will miss him and I'm hoping he's 100 percent and back on my case, ASAP. You got this, Todd. — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 23, 2020

We’re certainly hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images