One perk of signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is what it’s doing for the TB12 brand.

Tom Brady already filed for the trademark “TB x TB” to use on an apparel line, including clothing, headwear and footwear. And reportedly filed for two more Friday.

The quarterback’s company, TEB Capital Management, is looking to own the use of the phrases “TAMPA BRADY” and “TOMPA BAY,” for apparel purposes, per attorney Josh Gerben. And it looks like Brady got the inspiration from an idea he’s always had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts,” Brady said in a quote-tweet of SportsCenter reporting the trademark request.

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts…🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

Brady also could be getting ahead of the bootleg merchandise already using the phrases on unlicensed apparel.

We wonder if these will be for sale in his Boston-area TB12 stores?

