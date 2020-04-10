Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no doubt Paul Pierce is a Boston Celtics legend. Does he really belong at the bottom of the rankings for the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition?

Nick Wright thinks so.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Saturday that ESPN was working to televise a H-O-R-S-E competition featuring past and present NBA and WNBA players. In the spirit of competition, Wright elected to rank the participating players Friday on FS1’s “First Things First.”

Boston fans won’t be thrilled with what Wright came up with.

Paul Pierce was known for being the one who — when the game was on the line, hardly any time on the clock, do or die — always took the last shot. He was composed, focused and could close out games.

That’s not the same Pierce that Wright sees heading into the H-O-R-S-E competition, though. In his eyes, Pierce is dead last.

“Unless Paul Pierce is bringing a wheelchair with him, and he can do maybe a few shots in there because he’s got some practice at that, he’s got no shot,” Wright said Friday. “He’s drawing dead at this, he knows he’s drawing dead at this, oh my God.

” … Pierce would be the last pick eligible in this, we all know it.”

Sure, Pierce is three years removed from his 19-year NBA career, during which he spent 15 seasons in Boston. He’s also a 10-time All Star, a four-time All-NBA and helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title in 2008.

Time will tell, as the former Celtics captain will square up against Zach LaVine in the first round. Fortunately for Pierce, dunking is not allowed — something that’ll come in handy against the 2015 and 2016 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest champion.

The first round is slated for Sunday, then the winners from each matchup will advance to the semifinals Thursday night. The championship game will be played following the semifinals that same evening.

