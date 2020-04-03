Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Now, let’s relive his No. 9 moment: throwing a record-breaking 50th touchdown pass as the Patriots complete their undefeated regular season (2007).

One of the single greatest regular season performances by a team and a player in NFL history.

In 2007, the New England Patriots acquired Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders. This would give Tom Brady his first elite pass catcher, and the results were amazing.

Brady won his first AP NFL MVP award that season, as he made the step from elite quarterback to all-around superstar. With Moss and Wes Welker among the main additions, Brady had the best offensive weapons of his career.

Brady threw a then-NFL record 50th touchdown pass in the final game of the regular season, connecting with Moss for the wide receiver’s 23rd TD grab, also a record.

In winning that contest, the Patriots became the first team to ever finish 16-0, going undefeated and carrying themselves all the way to Super Bowl XLII before losing to the New York Giants.

2007 was a special year for the Patriots, who fielded a team many consider the best to not win the Super Bowl. Brady to Moss became an all-time combination that fans around the league certainly will never forget.

Had the team sealed the deal in 2007, this moment might be even higher for Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images