We’re at the point of quarantined life where we’re debating the outcome of what would happen if two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks entered the octagon.

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, owner of a new upstart MMA brand called Lights Out XF, recently made an appearance on Yahoo Sports’ “The Rush with Jared Quay” and was asked to pick winners of hypothetical MMA matches between football superstars. When it came to Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers, Merriman opted for the Green Bay Packers signal-caller

“I’m taking Aaron Rodgers,” Merriman said. “You know, Tom doesn’t want to get his face messed up. He’ll probably come in with his hair in a ponytail and probably have some products or something in his hair. He don’t want to get his hair messed up.”

Considering the New England Patriots were a thorn in the Chargers’ side over the course of Merriman’s San Diego tenure, coupled with his two-year stint in Buffalo, we have a feeling there might be some sour grapes behind that answer.

While it’s still unknown when the matchup will take place, Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Tampa Bay at some point in the upcoming season to take on Brady and the Buccaneers.

