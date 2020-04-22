Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ron Roenicke is just like the rest of us.

The Boston Red Sox interim manager sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on “At Home With TC” on Monday night to discuss all things quarantine, and what to expect with baseball moving forward.

Roenicke touched upon his new-found knowledge during a Zoom conference call, as well conversations with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred among other things.

To hear what he had to say, check out the full segment above from “At Home With TC.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images