Tom Brady is one happy guy.

No, it’s not just because he’s taking his talents to Tampa Bay. It’s because Rob Gronkowski apparently will join him.

The New England Patriots reportedly traded the veteran tight end and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 Draft to the Buccaneers on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth-round selection. And clearly, Brady is excited to be reunited with his former teammate.

The Bucs quarterback took to Instagram to share his reaction to the news, posting a video of the two from Jan. 2019 to his story in celebration.

Check it out, via 10 Tampa Bay’s Grace Remington:

so Tom Brady just posted this on his Instagram story 👀 see ya soon Gronk pic.twitter.com/6fDfEr1N6N — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) April 21, 2020

Surely, that video hits Pats fans a bit differently than it did a year ago.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images