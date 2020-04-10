Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once upon a time, it seemed the Los Angeles Rams would be the class of the NFL for years to come.

Oh, how times have changed.

The Rams were trending in the wrong direction in the last season, and the departures of Todd Gurley (cut) and Brandin Cooks (trade to the Houston Texans) certainly won’t help their prospects in a loaded NFC West next season.

So, are the Rams doomed? In the latest “Up & Adam,” NESN’s Adam Pellerin tackled that question. He gives his take in the video above.

