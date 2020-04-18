Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re all trying to find things to do while the world of sports is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes David Pastrnak.

The Boston Bruins winger hasn’t suited up since March 10 and was well on his way to reaching the coveted 50-goal mark for the first time since the 1993-94 season. But now he’s at home waiting for the season to hopefully resume, just like us.

Pastrnak found an interesting way to entertain himself Friday that included his adorable dog.

The All-Star forward and his furry friend raced one another while eating some treats lined up on the floor.

It was pretty funny, check it out:

Hey, David Pastrnak! What are you doing to keep busy during the sports pause? David Pastrnak: (via No. 88’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/UeRAlcpiZ6 — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) April 18, 2020

That dog has wheels.

No word on whether Pastrnak’s food was a line of dog treats.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images