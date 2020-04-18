Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball has yet to begin its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United States.

And the commissioner didn’t offer much about when or if Opening Day will be held.

Rob Manfred on Friday met with MLB managers. But it doesn’t sound as if the meeting provided many answers. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Manfred “offered no specifics on how season might begin.”

Check out some of the answers managers provided Rosenthal regarding the meeting:

Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke for one hour this morning with major-league managers. Offered no specifics on how season might begin. One manager: “Nothing concrete.” Another: “Very vague.” A third: “It was mostly a forum to allow guys to ask questions.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 17, 2020

Not great.

Of course, being able to start the season safely should be the top priority.

