Typically, “it wasn’t my fault” is an awful excuse from driver who finishes last place in a race.

Well, Denny Hamlin legitimately has someone else to blame for his rough showing in Sunday’s Geico 70 at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished dead-last in the latest iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race, a wreck-filled affair that Alex Bowman eventually won in overtime. As it turns out, Hamlin’s 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, accidentally powered down her father’s monitor, leading to Hamlin being disconnected from the iRacing server.

Watch the adorable moment unfold in the video below:

Yeah, not your typical DNF.

Hamlin will look to reverse his fortunes next Sunday when the iRacing Pro Invitational Series rolls into virtual Dover International Speedway.

More Motorsports: Roush Fenway’s Ryan Newman To Return Whenever NASCAR Season Resumes

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images