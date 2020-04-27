Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Typically, “it wasn’t my fault” is an awful excuse from driver who finishes last place in a race.

Well, Denny Hamlin legitimately has someone else to blame for his rough showing in Sunday’s Geico 70 at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished dead-last in the latest iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race, a wreck-filled affair that Alex Bowman eventually won in overtime. As it turns out, Hamlin’s 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, accidentally powered down her father’s monitor, leading to Hamlin being disconnected from the iRacing server.

Watch the adorable moment unfold in the video below:

I had so many questions about what just happened.. then we found 2nd hand footage at the end. I cannot believe it. pic.twitter.com/BfN1sNAsg8 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2020

Yeah, not your typical DNF.

Hamlin will look to reverse his fortunes next Sunday when the iRacing Pro Invitational Series rolls into virtual Dover International Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images