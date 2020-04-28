Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens, like all of us, is riding out the coronavirus pandemic and waiting for the return of sports.

But once the quarantine was lifted, the Boston Celtics head coach knows exactly what he would do.

“I’d go straight to the gym early in the morning, hang out with our team and staff over breakfast, and get back on the court together,” Stevens said in a text to The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil.

“That’ll be a special feeling to be back in the gym. We’d then invite all the families (lots of kids!) over to run around and play together. Then we would head downtown for a late afternoon duck-boat parade to honor our city’s heroes and champions on the frontlines.”

Sounds like a pretty solid plan, especially the part about honoring the healthcare workers with a duck-boat parade.

Stevens doesn’t know when — or if — the NBA season will return after the season was halted March 11 due to the pandemic. But he certainly has some good ideas post-quarantine.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images