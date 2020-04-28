Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Could basketball be returning soon?

The NBA reportedly will start allowing teams to open their practice facilities in states in which stay-at-home orders have been lightened by May 8, although there still will be restrictions.

There still will be a cap set on people allowed within the facility at any given time and multiple other restrictions in place, but this could be a sign that good things potentially could be on the way.

For more on the NBA, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.