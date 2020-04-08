Recent reports have indicated the Patriots might have a real chance at landing Tua Tagovailoa later this month without having to give up a king’s ransom to move up in the draft.

But even if Tagovailoa were to end up in New England, Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe it would be the best fit for the Alabama product.

Cowherd on Tuesday evaluated a handful of potential landing spots for Tagovailoa and issued a letter grade for each one. When it came to the Patriots, “The Herd” host wasn’t exactly jazzed up.

“I don’t think it’s as good as people think, if he did drop,” Cowhers said. “B minus? Lot of pressure. He’s not gonna get the offensive lines Tom Brady got. Again, I think the division is better defensively. Brian Flores is going to have a better defense. C.J. Moseley back, Jets are going to have a better defense. Bills defense, to me, was first or second-best in the league last year. Also, they don’t have any weapons. They just don’t. They just don’t have enough weapons. So, if you go from Alabama’s weapons to arguably the second- or third-worst weapons in the NFL, that’s a big jump.”

Cincinnati Bengals: D- Los Angeles Chargers: A+ Professor @ColinCowherd picks the best destination for Tua Tagovailoa with @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/HJP5JaYRrx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2020

Cowherd’s FOX Sports colleague, Nick Wright, probably would disagree. The “First Things First” host recently had a meltdown over the thought of the Crimson Tide quarterback taking his talents to Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images