The Cowboys managed to retain Dak Prescott’s favorite target this offseason, but a division rival tried its damnedest to separate the duo.

Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract to stay with Dallas, which traded for the star wide receiver midway through the 2018 season. Cooper’s decision to remain with America’s Team was much to the chagrin of Ron Rivera, who on Tuesday opened up about the Washington Redskins’ interest in the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Amari was someone that we chased very hard all the way up to the very end,” Rivera in a conference call, per NFL.com “He decided to return to Dallas. We were in it and we were talking about the substantial money. But at the end of the day, he made a decision he felt was best for him and we respect it.”

Rivera continued: “That’s a tough one. We would’ve loved to have him as part of what we’re trying to do. We believe he would’ve been a great veteran presence in the room, especially for those young guys that played last year and had success with this football team. We would’ve felt good about having a veteran guy like that who’s had success in this league as part of what you’re trying to do.”

At least the Redskins can take solace in knowing they hold an ideal first-round position in the upcoming draft. With the No. 2 overall selection, Washington will have the chance to bring on a franchise-altering player.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images