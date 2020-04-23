Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Patriots could be the source of fireworks Thursday night in more ways than one.

New England has been identified as a team that could look to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, potentially to select a quarterback. Furthermore, there’s been speculation the Patriots could move Joe Thuney, who’s set to play under the franchise tag in the upcoming season, during the opening round.

The Miami Dolphins, owners of three first-round picks, reportedly have considered a trade for Thuney.

Adam Schefter, however, isn’t expecting a Thuney trade Thursday night. The ESPN NFL insider threw some cold water on that hypothetical during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Adam Schefter on @TheGregHillShow was asked if he thinks Joe Thuney gets traded today: "I don't see that. I am not sure where that is coming from." Says due to COVID-19, teams hesitant to sign players to long-term, big money deals: "Teams are proceeding with tremendous caution." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 23, 2020

While it might not happen during the first round of the draft, New England dealing Thuney does seem likely. The Patriots currently have roughly $1 million in salary cap space and could free up nearly $15 million by trading the 2019 Second-Team All-Pro.

The situation could be changed via a contract extension, but the latest reports indicated the two sides haven’t made much progress on a long-term deal.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images