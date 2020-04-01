Bill Belichick has presided over 20 NFL drafts during this time as head coach and de facto general manager of the New England Patriots. Over the next three weeks, we’re ranking each one of them.

Without further ado, here are our totally subjective and highly unscientific power rankings of each Patriots draft class from 2000 to 2018. (Note: It’s too early to properly judge the 2019 draft, so that one wasn’t considered for this exercise.)

18. 2007

S Brandon Meriweather (first round, No. 24 overall), DT Kareem Brown (fourth, No. 127), OT Clint Oldenburg (fifth, No. 171), LB Justin Rodgers (sixth, No. 180), CB Mike Richardson (sixth, No. 202), RB Justise Hairston (sixth, No. 208), OT Corey Hilliard (sixth, No. 209), LB Oscar Lua (seventh, No. 211), G Mike Elgin (seventh, No. 247)

Best pick: Meriweather

Meriweather was a bit of a loose cannon and was cut before the end of his rookie contract, but he grabbed 12 interceptions, made two Pro Bowls and never missed a game over his four seasons in New England.

Worst pick: Brown

Career regular-season appearances for Meriweather’s former Miami teammate: one.

Analysis: New England took just one of the first 126 picks in 2007, and it showed. Meriweather was the only solid pro to come out of this class. Of the others, only Richardson ever appeared in a game for the Patriots, and his 10 appearances didn’t come until the 2008 season.

Of course, this lack of rookie impact didn’t hinder the ’07 Pats, who won their first 18 games before falling to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. And one trade they executed during this draft helped shape their team for years to come.

New England traded the second of its two first-round selections to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-rounder and a 2008 first-rounder. The Niners used their pick (No. 28 overall) to draft Joe Staley. The Patriots flipped the fourth to Oakland for Randy Moss and used the first to move into position to select Jerod Mayo the following year.

19. 2017

DE Derek Rivers (third round, No. 83), OT Antonio Garcia (third, No. 85), DE Deatrich Wise (fourth, No. 131), OT Conor McDermott (sixth, No. 211)

Best pick: Wise

Wise has taken steps backward in each of the last two seasons following a promising rookie campaign.

Worst pick: Garcia

The Patriots actually traded up 11 spots to draft Garcia, who was cut a year later and has yet to appear in an NFL game. The Detroit Lions used the pick they received in that deal (No. 96) to draft Kenny Golladay, a 1,000-yard receiver in each of the last two seasons.

Analysis: This was by far Belichick’s smallest Patriots draft class, and if you include the players the team acquired in pre-draft trades (Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen) it doesn’t look quite so terrible. But in terms of actual picks, this was a meager haul.

Rivers, drafted one spot ahead of Chris Godwin and three ahead of Kareem Hunt, missed the entire 2017 and 2019 season with injuries and hardly played in 2018. Wise had more roughing the passer penalties (three) than sacks (two) last season. McDermott failed to make the roster as a rookie. The Patriots also traded a late fifth-round pick for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and a late sixth-rounder, then cut O’Shaughnessy that summer.

It’s tough to draft studs when you don’t pick until the latter half of the third round — and New England’s forfeiture of its own fourth-round selection over Deflategate didn’t help matters — but the Patriots have found plenty of gems in the middle rounds over the years. Their whiffs there in ’17 make this the weakest draft class of the Belichick era.

Coming Thursday: No. 17

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images