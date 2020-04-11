Enes Kanter verus Rob Gronkowski inside a WWE ring? The idea isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

Gronkowski signed with WWE back in March and since has become a belt-holder, having won the 24/7 Championship last Sunday at “WrestleMania 36.” Kanter, who has expressed plenty of interest in joining the WWE when he retires from the NBA, was asked by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg about the possibility of him facing off with Gronkowski inside the WWE squared circle.

“That’s a match that the whole world would want to see because obviously he’s a fun guy who loves to smile and make people laugh,” Kanter said Friday on “The Enes Kanter Show.” “That would be a match that the whole world would want to see.

“I think they would cheer for him (in August at “SummerSlam,” which TD Garden will host). It’s my first year (in Boston) so I think they would cheer for him.”

"That would be the match the whole world would want to see!"@EnesKanter vs. @RobGronkowski for a @WWE title? On his ENES KANTER SHOW podcast w/@ChrisForsberg_, the #Celtics big man sure is excited by the thought of it. LISTEN/SUBSCRIBE:https://t.co/KpzwrjebKD pic.twitter.com/AiLeU023h4 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 10, 2020

Kanter is a former 24/7 Champion himself, as he alluded to Monday on his Twitter when he acknowledged “Boston always be winning.” It seems this match is almost inevitable once Kanter steps into the company himself. A match that Boston fans all certainly will have their eyes on.

