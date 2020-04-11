Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A member of the WWE’s on-screen talent reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is not a wrestler, but started showing symptoms at the end of March after taping a stretch of events including WrestleMania 36. The individual has since been cleared of the virus as of the last few days.

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19,” the WWE said Saturday, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

They are the first person in the world of pro wrestling to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, as the WWE has continued production without spectators to some criticism.

It appears that will continue.