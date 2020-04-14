Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees are mourning the loss of one their leaders.

Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday morning in Clearwater, Fla., following a long illness , sources confirmed to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman and the New York Daily News’ Kristie Ackert. Steinbrenner was 63 years old.

Hank Steinbrenner was the oldest son of longtime Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. Hank and his younger brother, Hal Steinbrenner, inherited the team in 2010 after their father’s death, but Hal was the general managing partner and the most visible face of the franchise’s ownership, which also includes their sisters Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner.

Hank Steinbrenner’s death wasn’t related to COVID-19, according to sources.

He is survived by his siblings, four children and one granddaughter, as well as a host of other family members and friends.

