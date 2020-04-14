And just like that, one of the more talented NASCAR drivers in recent memory is without a job.

Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday fired driver Kyle Larson for his use of a racial slur Sunday during an iRacing event. The team, NASCAR and iRacing all indefinitely suspended the 27-year-old Monday after video containing audio of Larson saying the N-word surfaced on the internet. By Monday night, most of Larson’s sponsors had severed ties with the promising driver.

Here’s a full statement from CGR:

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Where Larson’s NASCAR racing career goes from here remains to be seen. He also is a World of Outlaws Sprint car team owner.

The California native has 101 top-10 finishes, including six victories, since breaking into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013. Chip Ganassi Racing has not announced a replacement for Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

