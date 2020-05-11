Another tournament has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday reported the 2021 World Baseball Classic would not be played in 2021. It originally was set to take place March 9-23 in Japan, the United States and Taiwan.

The New York Posts’ Joel Sherman reported the WBC now will take place in 2023, as long as it approved by the tournament board.

The 2021 tournament was set to expand from 16 to 20 teams. The previous 16 teams already had received an invitation to participate in next year’s WBC, including the 2017 champion Team USA.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images