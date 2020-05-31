Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometimes, nothing haunts you like something you didn’t buy.

For power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, that thing is the New York Mets.

And according to a report by the New York Post’s Thornton McEnery, the former Yankee and pop star are making another run at buying the baseball club. This time, perhaps with the help of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Per McEnery, Rodriguez and Lopez now are working with senior investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase to put together a new offer for the Wilpons, who currently own the team. The bank’s private wealth management clients include a rolodex of billionaires who’d potentially be willing to help the couple raise money.

Apparently, that includes Robert and Jonathan Kraft.

“Two clients whom Rodriguez and Lopez have apparently been speaking to are Patriots owners Bob and Jonathan Kraft. Sources tell The Post that the Krafts are not interested in buying a baseball team but are very intrigued by J-Rod’s plans for the Mets and Citi Field,” McEnery on Friday reported.

Though the Krafts may not want to add an MLB team to their portfolio, they already own the Patriots, New England Revolution and Boston Uprising, so they know first-hand the financial incentives behind owning pro sports franchises, as well as Gillette Stadium and its Patriot Place shopping center.

Even if an investment doesn’t come out of the alleged conversations, for Rodriguez and Lopez, consultation from the Krafts probably is incredibly valuable.

We’ll see if it’s enough for the Wilpon family to sell the Mets.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images