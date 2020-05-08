Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft now is a multi-millionaire, but he’s living pretty modestly back at his parent’s house in Ohio.

Of course, that’s not by choice, given the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t exactly allowed Joe Burrow to purchase himself a mansion as the newest quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Still, quarantine or no quarantine, Burrow sleeping in a “Star Wars”-themed bedroom is pretty funny to picture. And that’s how he’s been living at his childhood home.

On Friday’s episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take,” Burrow said he upgraded to a king-sized bed in recent years, so he no longer has the matching comforter. But his curtains and a few posters on the wall are all “Star Wars” centric.

“My dad likes to make the joke that I’m a 23-year-old millionaire living in his parents’ basement,” Burrow joked.

Yeah, @Joe_Burrow10 is a multimillionaire NFL Quarterback living with his parents in his Star Wars bedroom. Legend. pic.twitter.com/oeYen7MYgs — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 8, 2020

It’s a tough time to be a new professional athlete.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images