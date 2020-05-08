OK. We’re all itching to get sports back to some capacity after nearly two months without it due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

One NBA coach, however, is worried about a hasty return.

As of Friday, the league is allowing teams to reopen their practice facilities while testing players and staff (asymptomatic or not) for the coronavirus beforehand. At least three teams — the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers — have reopened their facilities, while a handful of others — including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic — are gearing up for their own reopening.

But Clippers head coach Doc Rivers just hopes things don’t move too hastily.

“I’m worried, because you should be,” Rivers said on the latest edition of the “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast, as transcribed by The Athletic. “I’m not smart enough to know what this virus is or does. We do know it affects most people when they’re in a group setting, and it doesn’t affect you at all when you’re by yourself. You know? We already know that. Listen, I’m not young (58), but I guess I’m young enough … I don’t know. Would I say I do it without fear? Of course not. You’ve got to have some fear in all this … until (there’s a vaccine), no one can tell me they’re going to do anything and feel comfortable doing it. I just don’t know how we get there.”

RIvers certainly isn’t alone with his concerns. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has been a vocal leader for the NBA during the pandemic, has been cautious about when to reopen Dallas’ facilities. He even went as far as saying, “the risk isn’t worth the reward.”

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum also is concerned about the speed at which the NBA resumes. Though he appreciates workouts are optional, the 28-year-old guard says he sometimes wonders, “Is it worth it?”

Well, we’ll soon find out.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images