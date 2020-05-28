Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s official: The Boston Bruins will take home some hardware this season.

(Whether the ultimate hardware eventually returns to Boston remains to be seen, of course.)

The NHL on Tuesday cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season while also laying out a detailed return-to-play plan, should it become possible to conduct the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And while subjective honors — such as the Vezina, Hart and Selke trophies — will be awarded at a later date, statistics-based hardware officially was dished out Thursday by the NHL.

Take a look:

The Bruins (44-14-12) won the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record for the first time since the 2013-14 season. David Pastrnak shared the Maruice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (most goals) with Alex Ovechkin, while Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak both won the William Jennings Trophy for making a minimum of 25 starts for the team that allowed the fewest goals. Pastrnak is the first Bruin to win the Rocket Richard, while Rask and Halak are the third Bruins duo to take home the William Jennings.

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl won the Art Ross Trophy with a whopping 110 points in 71 games.

Andy Moog and Reggie Lemelin.

Tim Thomas and Manny Fernandez.

Sure, it’s kind of awkward to win an award in a shortened campaign, but the Bruins nevertheless should be proud of all they accomplished during the regular season.

Now, the focus turns toward (hopefully) competing for the greatest trophy in sports.

