Tom Brady clearly is happy to have finally taken the field with his new teammates.
Brady on Tuesday worked out at a Tampa prep school with a group of Buccaneers players. The early morning session produced the first photos of the former New England Patriots quarterback wearing Bucs gear. It was weird.
Brady reacted reacted to a report about the workout In a post to his Instagram story Tuesday night.
Take a look:
These sessions will be important for Brady and his new teammates, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the new-look Bucs offense to develop any on-field chemistry this offseason.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images