ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has featured an extensive amount of former NBA players and coaches, along with a plethora of celebrities and even a former president of the United States.

But it wasn’t any of them who stole the show Sunday night, during episode 6 of “The Last Dance.” Instead, it was a former Chicago security guard, John Michael Wozniak, who Jordan gambled against by quite literally throwing quarters close to a wall, that became a fan-favorite for those watching.

And Twitter showcased just that.

That portion between Jordan and Wozniak was among a bigger picture as episode 6 pulled back the curtain into Jordan’s gambling a bit more than what many may have remembered.

With the conclusion of episodes 5 and 6 on Sunday night, ESPN will continue to air Episodes 7 and 8 next Sunday.

