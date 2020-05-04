ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has featured an extensive amount of former NBA players and coaches, along with a plethora of celebrities and even a former president of the United States.
But it wasn’t any of them who stole the show Sunday night, during episode 6 of “The Last Dance.” Instead, it was a former Chicago security guard, John Michael Wozniak, who Jordan gambled against by quite literally throwing quarters close to a wall, that became a fan-favorite for those watching.
And Twitter showcased just that.
The only man who could beat Michael Jordan: #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/VbTDqKXuNC
— Dave Barabas (@barabas_dave) May 4, 2020
The man who dethroned Michael Jordan backstage in a game of quarters? He was one of us. #TheLastDance 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8dyPPL1YQ1
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 4, 2020
The only man to ever put Jordan in his place.
What an absolute LEGEND. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/YsWsBvGpLZ
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 4, 2020
MOOD ALL 2020🤷🏼♂️😂😂#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Bv4kOw0ncm
— YR ✪ (@theinfamousyr) May 4, 2020
Put this man in the Hall of Fame immediately #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/DXRJIQDAZu
— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 4, 2020
Who did it better Tho? #TheLastDance ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/L9Gf7erMBa
— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) May 4, 2020
This gentleman is a king 😂#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/cXdynwCgeY
— TJ Adeshola (@TJay) May 4, 2020
This guy just finesse Michael Jordan #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Hw6qGJk0iG
— 𝙂𝙞𝙣𝙤😂👌 (@RockAgent15) May 4, 2020
#TheLastDance where’s HIS documentary @espn? We want to hear from the man himself pic.twitter.com/ur72YIFSCB
— Where's The Remote? (@WTRPod) May 4, 2020
goats only #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/LBHLtYSsBJ
— Ashley Young (@young_ashleye) May 4, 2020
How many people are going to make this guy their create a player on NBA2k after this episode ends? #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/1VY1aLvkuL
— Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) May 4, 2020
This dude might need his own documentary #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/nHKdAZtsh7
— Billy Ray Virus (@Luke_215) May 4, 2020
That portion between Jordan and Wozniak was among a bigger picture as episode 6 pulled back the curtain into Jordan’s gambling a bit more than what many may have remembered.
With the conclusion of episodes 5 and 6 on Sunday night, ESPN will continue to air Episodes 7 and 8 next Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images