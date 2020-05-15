Perhaps we should pump the brakes on the Buccaneers buzz.

The hype surrounding Tampa Bay understandably skyrocketed earlier in the offseason when the franchise signed Tom Brady. Expectations proceeded to jump even higher after the Bucs managed to pull Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and add him to an already loaded arsenal of offensive weapons.

Simms, however, isn’t yet completely sold on the Buccaneers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

When asked Thursday to project which team could be this season’s version of the 2019 Cleveland Browns, who fell well short of lofty preseason expectations, the former NFL quarterback pointed out Tampa Bay without much hesitation.

“Well, I mean, I think the obvious one I think of right off the bat is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Simms said on NBC Sports. “I mean, I think we’re all anointing them, like, champions, right? Or, ‘Ooh, they’re gonna be in the playoff conversation.’ As we know, it’s just not as easy done as it is said. Let alone, there are still questions there in Tampa Bay. It was the worst pass defense in football last year. So they’re the one that jumps out.”

There’s a good chance the Buccaneers will face a reality check right from the get-go in the upcoming campaign. Tampa Bay will open its 2020 slate in New Orleans against the division rival Saints.

