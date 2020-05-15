Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It turns out playing quarterback isn’t the only space in which Tom Brady is elite.

The six-time Super Bowl champion apparently can knock ’em back with the best of ’em, too.

Former New England offensive lineman Damien Woody became aware of Brady’s chugging skills early in the quarterback’s Patriots tenure. Brady once joined the Patriots O-line for a barbeque dinner, which included an impromptu beer-drinking contest.

Woody was floored by the results.

“This dude just absolutely drank everybody under the ground,” Woody told ESPN’s, Jenna Laine. “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ When we first started, I’m like, ‘There’s no way in hell that Tom’s gonna be able to battle all us big fellas up in here.’ If there was a wager on this, everyone woulda gotten wiped out. He wiped everybody out. And I was like, ‘Damn. A quarterback just out-drank the offensive line.'”

Of course, this took place in the early 2000s before Brady completely reshaped his health and training regimen. Now that he abides by the TB12 method, we can’t imagine the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is crushing cold ones very often anymore.

