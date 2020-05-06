Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Gore’s NFL career will continue in the 2020 season, as will his tour of the AFC East.

It was reported Tuesday that the 36-year-old running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets. This will mark the third AFC East team Gore has played for in as many years, as he made prior stops with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The NFL’s official Instagram shared a post featuring Gore upon news of the deal breaking. The photo prompted reactions from a pair of running backs on the only AFC East team Gore hasn’t been a part of, the New England Patriots.

“🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I see you young man @frankgore,” Brandon Bolden commented, while James White added, “💪🏾💪🏾.”

On the topic of seasoned running backs, it looks like Marshawn Lynch could be coming back for another go-round with the Seattle Seahawks.

