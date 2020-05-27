Rob Gronkowski is doing more than just rejoining the NFL — he’s becoming a reality television star, too.

The New England Patriots-turned-Tampa Bay Rays tight end has exploring any and every career opportunity since retiring from the league in early 2019. But Gronk appears to be back on his grind in a new reality show that could take the county by storm.

Gronk is scheduled to be a regular on the new CBS reality TV show “Game On” hosted by Keegan Michael Key in which he and a revolving celebrity will compete against Venus Williams and another revolving celebrity will compete to conquer several outrageous challenges. (Sound silly? We feel.)

But Key thinks this will be a good opportunity for Gronk.

“I enjoy the spontaneity that he exhibits. But the other thing about Gronk that’s interesting (is) he’s like a physical genius,” Key told WBZ’s Dan Roche. “So, some of the things we’d ask him to do, it was like, ‘Oh this is going to be funny, this is outside of his comfort zone.’ And then he masters it in, like, four hours. There’s a segment where he’s going rhythmic gymnastics, and I’m going, ‘What the hell? How is he doing that? That’s not fair!’ He can just go ‘boop!’ and just put it in (his head) and then he does it.”

We second that notion.

After a one-year NFL hiatus, Gronk will return to the league in 2020 as a member of the Buccaneers. Whether he’s as successful in Tampa Bay as he was in New England, however, is yet to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images