People across the country are looking for ways to get a good workout in while staying at home. NESN’s Courtney Cox sat down with Massachusetts native Charlie Hale who co-Founded the Shred fitness app to talk about how to get a killer workout from your living room.

Check out the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Shred app