Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NESN will honor all the moms out there as only we can.

NESN will air some Mother’s Day-themed content the weekend of May 10 and 11 in recognition of the holiday that celebrates mothers. The special weekend will include classic Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Connecticut Sun games as well as feature films about the Stanley Cup Final-winning 1970 Bruins and World Series-winning 2004 Red Sox.

Here’s a rundown of NESN’s Mother’s Day weekend schedule (all times ET):

Sat., May 9

1 p.m. — “Red Sox Encore:” Boston vs. St. Louis Cardinals 2004 World Series Game 4

3:30 p.m. — 2004 World Series Championship Parade

6 p.m. — Classic goaltending performances: Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks (from March 27, 2014)

8 p.m. — “1970 Bruins Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind”

Sun., May 10

Noon — Mother’s Day Miracle: Red Sox vs. Orioles (from May 13, 2007)

2 p.m. — Bruins at Nashville Predators — Bruins Moms Trip (from Jan. 7, 2020)

4 p.m. — Connecticut SUNdays: Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks (from June 6, 2019)

7 p.m. — 2004 Red Sox World Series Film: “Faith Rewarded”

8 p.m. — “The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad & Bobby (premiere on NHL Network)”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images