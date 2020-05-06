Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a die-hard baseball fan, you likely have an internal playlist of sounds that put you in a state of pure, auditory bliss.

(Other sports have these, too, of course: squeaking sneakers on a basketball court; smashing of pads on a football field; skates carving out an ice hockey rink.)

Well, it’s hard to find a video that includes more awesome baseball sounds than the clip of Mark Bellhorn’s tie-breaking, eighth-inning home run in Game 1 of the 2004 World Series. The crack of the bat, a thunderous bang off Pesky’s Pole, 35,000 people screaming “yeah!” at the same time and Joe Buck on the call — the video has it all.

Close your eyes and listen to this:

That Mark Bellhorn HR everyone talks about? THIS IS IT. pic.twitter.com/nyJoLfZkJg — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2020

*Chef’s kiss* (unless your’e a Cardinal fan).

Those craving that kind of auditory/visual nostalgia still have three more re-broadcasts of the Boston Red Sox’s 2004 championship run to look forward to. NESN’s “Red Sox Encore” series continues Wednesday night with Game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

