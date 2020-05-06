Belief in Josh Uche’s prospects to follow in the footsteps of yesteryear’s New England Patriots stars seems to be growing.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly on Tuesday named the new Patriots linebacker among the eight “best player-team fits” from the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded up to pick Uche in the second round, hoping the former University of Michigan standout will fill a variety of defensive needs. Pointing to Uche’s college-football career, Kelly believes Uche’s tenure in New England might represent a fresh chapter in a long-running Patriots story.

“New England is one of the best teams in the league at manufacturing pass-rushing production from its off-ball linebackers,” Kelly wrote. “From Dont’a Hightower to Jamie Collins to Kyle Van Noy, Bill Belichick and Co. seem uniquely equipped to deploy versatile defenders in a variety of ways. Uche might be the next man up in that long line of do-it-all playmakers, a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid who brings a scintillating skill set to the table.

“… Uche is a bit undersized to play a full-time edge rusher role for New England at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, but has racked up a 22.5 percent pressure rate in the past two seasons, tops among all FBS edge rushers. Whether he’s lined up as a stand-up end, as an off-ball ‘backer, or anywhere in between, Uche has the athleticism and power to make an impact for New England’s pass-rush group.”

Hours after the Patriots drafted him, Uche explained his work ethic makes him a “perfect fit” for New England. That trait, combined with his versatility and the Patriots’ willingness to exploit it seemingly adds Kelly, and perhaps others, to the list of those who predict Uche not only will make valuable contributions but also might develop into an impact player for the team.

Thumbnail photo via Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images