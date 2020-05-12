Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the Red Sox “My Story” podcast, we hear from Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes as he details his journey from growing up in New England to the highest levels of Major League Baseball. The episode also features a joint interview with Barnes and Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, who was college teammates with Barnes at UCONN.

NESN’s Joahmai Webster hosts as you get an inside look at the life of the 2018 World Series champion.