‘Red Sox My Story’ Finale Featuring Jason Varitek Premieres Saturday On NESN

NESN’s “Red Sox My Story” series will feature long-time Red Sox catcher and former captain Jason Varitek in advance of Saturday’s matchup with the New York Yankees. The episode will premiere at 6 p.m. ET.

Varitek discusses in the episode his tenure with the club, plus his experience winning the 2004 and 2007 World Series.

The Red Sox face the New York Yankees this weekend, with NESN’s coverage kicking off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Saturday’s coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. The series will finish up Sunday with a day game, and NESN’s coverage will begin at noon.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images