In this week’s episode of the Red Sox “My Story” podcast, we hear from Boston Red Sox young star Michael Chavis as he details his journey from growing up in Marietta, Georgia to being a slugger at Fenway Park. Chavis details his climb through the Red Sox minor league system and remembers his first career home run.

Red Sox historian Gordon Edes hosts as you get an inside look at the life of the Sox infielder.