Major League Baseball’s 2020 season could be right around the corner… or, is it?

Though league executives and players have been at odds about how exactly to being the season, sources tell MLB Network’s Jon Heyman the league’s goal is to begin spring training by June 10. Heyman says a deal between the players and the league have a “soft” deadline to strike a deal by June 1, though Heyman stresses the “soft” part.

MLB goal is to start spring training June 10. So the “soft” deadline for a deal has been said to be June 1. But that’s probably soft. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 26, 2020

There’s been plenty of dissonance between MLB and its players since the league decided to end spring training early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides are eager to resume play, but only if they have their way pay-wise.

Those pay disputes have been holding up negotiations on how to best proceed with the 2020 season, which likely will be abbreviated no matter what solution is reached. But some players apparently still aren’t happy with what MLB is offering, stalling talks even further.

At this point, however, it looks like fans have to keep playing the waiting game.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images