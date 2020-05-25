Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball is inching closer to a return, but first, they’ve got to work out the pay situation.

Since the league won’t be playing a full season, MLB has suggested implementing a 50-50 revenue-sharing system in 2020 instead of a prorated salary. Well, that hasn’t sat well with some players, many of which are concerned about putting their safety at risk for a decreased reward, leading the league to seek a compromise.

And, it appears they might have found it.

The league is expected to suggest a compromise to the 50-50 revenue sharing concept come Tuesday, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien. The league’s Players Association, on the other hand, is expected to propose its own plan that would pay players based on number of games played.

“These, according to a source, would likely be the general starting points in negotiations, a clear signal that both sides are willing to move closer to one another in the hope they can come to an agreement that allows for a return to play,” Garfien wrote.

Stay tuned, MLB fans.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images