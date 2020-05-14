Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Though the wait continues for some concrete direction for the 2019-20 NHL season to resume, optimism appears to exist.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier this week that he believes the season will resume at some point, inspiring confidence for the return of hockey.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen unpack the latest comments from league officials, and also share their thoughts on some of the potential restart plans. They also speak to Bruins prospect Jack Becker, who is about to enter his senior season at Michigan. For our full feature on Becker, click here.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/f0e237cf.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Michigan Photography