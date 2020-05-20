Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR plans to run its second Cup Series race in four days at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday.

Whether the weather cooperates remains to be seen.

The Toyota 500 start time was pushed up from 7:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET due to concerns over weather. Rain remains in the forecast for Wednesday night, so we’ll see.

Whenever the race begins, Ryan Preece will start from the pole alongside Ty Dillon, with Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five. The lineup order was determined by inverting the top-20 finishers from Sunday’s Real Heroes 400, with the bottom 19 starting from where they finished.

We’ll update this story if there is any change to the schedule.

Here’s how and when to watch the Toyota 500 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images