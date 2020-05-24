The field is set for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.
Following two races for which lineups were determined by unconventional means, NASCAR Cup Series drivers competed in a full qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kurt Busch will start from the pole alongside Jimmie Johnson, with Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Tyler Reddick rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order:
1. Kurt Busch
2. Jimmie Johnson
3. Chase Elliott
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Tyler Reddick
6. Austin Dillion
7. Joey Logano
8. Martin Truex Jr.
9. Brad Keselowski
10. William Byron
11. Kyle Busch
12. Alex Bowman
13. Denny Hamlin
14. Erik Jones
15. Christopher Bell
16. Ty Dillon
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. Ryan Newman
19. Chris Buescher
20. Clint Bowyer
21. Ross Chastain
22. Kevin Harvick
23. Darrell Wallace Jr.
24. Corey LaJoie
25. John H. Nemechek
26. Ryan Blaney
27. Michael McDowell
28. Cole Custer
29. Ryan Preece
30. Quin Houff
31. Gray Gaulding
32. Timmy Hill
33. Matt DiBenedetto
34. JJ Yeley
35. Brennan Poole
36. BJ McLeod
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Garrett Smithley
39. Joey Gase
40. Aric Almirola
The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands; however, NASCAR will honor fallen United States military veterans, as it always does during its Memorial Day Weekend Cup race.
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images