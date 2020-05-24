Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field is set for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Following two races for which lineups were determined by unconventional means, NASCAR Cup Series drivers competed in a full qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kurt Busch will start from the pole alongside Jimmie Johnson, with Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Tyler Reddick rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order:

1. Kurt Busch

2. Jimmie Johnson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Tyler Reddick

6. Austin Dillion

7. Joey Logano

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Brad Keselowski

10. William Byron

11. Kyle Busch

12. Alex Bowman

13. Denny Hamlin

14. Erik Jones

15. Christopher Bell

16. Ty Dillon

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Ryan Newman

19. Chris Buescher

20. Clint Bowyer

21. Ross Chastain

22. Kevin Harvick

23. Darrell Wallace Jr.

24. Corey LaJoie

25. John H. Nemechek

26. Ryan Blaney

27. Michael McDowell

28. Cole Custer

29. Ryan Preece

30. Quin Houff

31. Gray Gaulding

32. Timmy Hill

33. Matt DiBenedetto

34. JJ Yeley

35. Brennan Poole

36. BJ McLeod

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Garrett Smithley

39. Joey Gase

40. Aric Almirola

The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands; however, NASCAR will honor fallen United States military veterans, as it always does during its Memorial Day Weekend Cup race.

You can click here for information on how to watch the Coca-Cola 600.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images