Is the NBA closer to a return than we may think?
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets sparked even more speculation when he quote-tweeted John Geiger’s “June 21st NBA back” tweet with some added information of his own.
That’s just practice… I heard those last 5 games at bubble site start July 15th. https://t.co/EsF3omehYQ
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 21, 2020
Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. has been rumored as the frontrunner to host NBA games and reportedly has begun renovations for games to begin in mid-July. So Dinwiddie’s tweet certainly checks out with the rumors swirling of a potential return date.
The New York Times’ Marc Stein confirmed the timeline:
“Many around the league have been buzzing about the same rough timeframe described in this tweet … practices that would launch one month from now … with an NBA season resumption date in the July 15 range …,” he tweeted.
Many around the league have been buzzing about the same rough timeframe described in this tweet … practices that would launch one month from now … with an NBA season resumption date in the July 15 range … https://t.co/iHFoPniNGI
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 21, 2020
The NBA halted operations March 11 when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic since has shut down a majority of sports leagues for the time being, but it appears the NBA is working hard to get live sports back on our televisions.
More NBA: Jaylen Brown, Tacko Fall Among Celtics Who Wish Enes Kanter Happy Birthday
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images