Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is the NBA closer to a return than we may think?

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets sparked even more speculation when he quote-tweeted John Geiger’s “June 21st NBA back” tweet with some added information of his own.

That’s just practice… I heard those last 5 games at bubble site start July 15th. https://t.co/EsF3omehYQ — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 21, 2020

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. has been rumored as the frontrunner to host NBA games and reportedly has begun renovations for games to begin in mid-July. So Dinwiddie’s tweet certainly checks out with the rumors swirling of a potential return date.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein confirmed the timeline:

“Many around the league have been buzzing about the same rough timeframe described in this tweet … practices that would launch one month from now … with an NBA season resumption date in the July 15 range …,” he tweeted.

Many around the league have been buzzing about the same rough timeframe described in this tweet … practices that would launch one month from now … with an NBA season resumption date in the July 15 range … https://t.co/iHFoPniNGI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 21, 2020

The NBA halted operations March 11 when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic since has shut down a majority of sports leagues for the time being, but it appears the NBA is working hard to get live sports back on our televisions.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images